In Latest Tweet, Kangana Ranaut Can't Stop Praising Elon Musk

On Sunday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut showered praises on Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and the world’s second-richest man. The actress is currently working on several projects that are in various stages of completion. She frequently makes headlines for her controversial statements. Recently, she made headlines for her reaction to Twitter’s $8 verification controversy.

Kangana shared an Instagram story and posted a screenshot of Elon Musk’s tweet, which showed morphed images of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and US President Joe Biden. “Just one more lockdown my king," the screenshot said.

Kangana hit at left-leaning liberals, derogatorily referred to as “wokes" and captioned the photo: “Elon alone stands against the ruling government but gets no support from wokes, Wokes want you to believe that they are rebels who support an individual in a fight against the system/state."

Kangana then recalled the Bombay Municipal Corporation’s action against her office and home in Mumbai, during Uddhav Thackeray’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

She further added, “When I fought against Shiv Sena, wokes celebrated the illegal demolition of my house. Wokes everywhere are the same dub and moronic."

On the work front, Kangana has a bunch of projects in the pipeline including Emergency, which she herself is directing, Tejas and Tiku Weds Sheru.

