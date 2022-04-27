In Latest Vacation Pictures, Actor Sai Lokur Looks Stunning in Blue Bikini

Actor Sai Lokur loves making an impression on Instagram with her great fashion sense. She has now shared a series of pictures from her vacation in Goa. In these pictures, she is flaunting her gorgeous figure in a blue bikini and tiger-printed shrug. She poses on the beach in the photos, wearing sunglasses. The actor looks hot with minimal makeup and open hair.

Along with the pictures, Sai wrote, “Hotness alert" and used hashtags like bikini, bikini shoot, Goa diaries, swimsuit, beachwear, summers and many more. Soon after, her comment section was flooded with comments where some admired her beauty, while others praised her dress. The post has received 9k likes on Instagram so far.

She also posted another picture on social media in swimwear. In these photos, she is wearing a pink swimsuit paired with the same colour flower, sunglasses and a beautiful golden necklace. Her pink lips and open hair completed her look. For the caption, she wrote, “Berrylicious". Her fans went crazy after these pictures were posted. Some of them praised her bold photos, saying that she looked hot and gorgeous. Many others shared heart emojis appreciating her photographs.

Sai Lokur, who now has 299k followers on Instagram, rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. In this season, she was the third runner of the show.

Sai Lokur made her acting debut with the Hindi movie Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein wherein she acted as a child artist. She also appeared in many other movies, playing lead roles in Mission Champion, Parambi, No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, Jarab, and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

