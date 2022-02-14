In Latest Video, Actor Aranthangi Nisha Takes Fans on Home Tour; They Love it

Actor Aranthangi Nisha has released a home tour video on her YouTube channel. Nisha wanted her fans and followers to have a sneak peek of her house. The video starts with Nisha opening the door of the house as she welcomes the audience. She and her husband acknowledge the fans for the home tour video.

Nisha then shows a collage of her pictures from Bigg Boss season 4. Nisha had been criticised a lot during her stint in Bigg Boss. It was then that she thought of starting a YouTube channel titled Karuppu Roja.

This was followed by the actor showing other photographs in the house. Nisha also said that their family does not have a habit of keeping the sofa in the hall. Guests in their hall generally sit on the floor and have their conversations. She has kept a lot of photo frames on the floor. She has filled her cupboard with a lot of small gift items.

Advertisement

Nisha is also a voracious reader. The actor described her fondness for books in the video. She explains how there’s always a lack of space for books. Nisha said that she had cherished a long desire of having a separate room for books. As of now, when there is no space to keep books, she keeps them neatly stacked in a gap near the window.

She then showcased her collection of prizes neatly kept in a cupboard. Nisha also proudly displayed the silver button, which she received for her YouTube channel.

Nisha then happily showed fans other rooms in the house. The actor said that she has a small house according to space availability but moments of love and happiness make up for it.

Some people suggested that she should cut down some items. As for the books, people suggested she make some racks in the crockery unit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.