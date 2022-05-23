In Latest Video, Pavani Reddy's Beast Mode in The Gym

Bigg Boss fame Pavani Reddy recently shared on Instagram a video in which she is doing her workout with Amir Ads. The video got viral immediately and became the topic of discussion. In the video, Amir is training Pavani during the workout session. And at the end of the video Pavani is seen fully exhausted. Along with the video, Pavni wrote, “What is the procedure to change this fellow Sir Amir Ads." She also used hashtags like beast mode. After seeing the video, one of the users wrote, “Hard work never fails", while another one wrote, “You can do it. Practice makes perfect. You are so lucky to have a master like Amir Ads." Everyone loved the video and motivated Pavani. The video received 339,930 likes.

Pavani is quite active on social media. She has 864 k followers on her Instagram handle. But she made her huge fan base after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. She became the second runner up on the show.

Pavani, a model and actor, predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu shows and films. Pavani made her silver screen debut with the Bollywood movie Login in 2012. The suspense thriller was directed by Sanjeev Reddy. The project was produced by Cocktail Pictures and stars Himanshu Bhatt, Radhika Roy, Akkash Basnet, Rashmi Gautham, Nandini Rai, and Siddarth Chopra. The soundtrack is composed by Sunil Kashyap. After the film, she appeared in Dream, Vikram, 465, July Kaatril, Senapathi and many more.

Pavani was recently seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film Malli Modalaindi, which was directed by T. G. Keerthi Kumar and produced by K Rajasekar Reddy. The film features Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The film was released on Zee 5.

She also acted in various Television shows like Agnipoolu, Pasamalar, Chinna Thambi, Rasaathi and several others. Recently, Pavani participated in the dance show Bigg Boss Jodigal Season 2 along with Amir Ads. The show was aired on Star Vijay.

