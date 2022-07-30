In Latest Video, Sapna Choudhary Dances to Bairan Song; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Haryanavi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary has shared a new video from an event on her YouTube channel, Sapna Entertainment. In the video, Sapna is grooving on one of her hits, Bairan. The Bairan song was sung by Uk Haryanvi. In the song, Sapna is wearing a green Patiala suit and parananda.

The audience couldn’t stop themselves from shaking a leg to this song. In the video, a humongous crowd was there to see Sapna dancing. She even swirls her parananda many times in the video. Fans who could not attend the event have thronged the comment section. A user wrote, “Earlier, I was part of her event. I remember her electrifying energy and how she made non-dancers dance like an expert."

“Even after marriage, she dances so well with enthusiasm. I love her and her dance," said another fan.

At the same time, she was trolled as well. One of her subscribers wrote, “Earlier without the background graphics, we could see her dancing but now she only jumps." While another said, “There are many girls who dance far better than her but I do not know why people love only Sapna." The video has so far received more than 20 lakh views.

Sapna Choudhary has appeared on various television shows, including Bigg Boss 11, Lado Virpur Ki Mardaani, and Naa Aana Iss Desh Laado. Sapna gained popularity after her Haryanvi dance video Solid Body Rai became a hit across the country.

Sapna has given her debut in a Bollywood movie. She appeared in the Hat Ja Tau song from Veere Di Wedding. Sapna’s music like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Gajban: Chundadi Jaipur Ki are still among the most loved songs.

Recently, famous YouTuber Samuel Singh did a rendition of her song Gajban, which crossed over 1 million views and is now inching towards the 2 million mark.

