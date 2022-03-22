In Latest Video, Urfi Javed Sprints in Heels, But Not Everyone is Amused

Model-actor Urfi Javed often hits headlines for her weird fashion choices. While many of her admirers adore her, she is also mercilessly trolled by the internet for what many call bizarre fashion statements. Urfi has returned with a new video, and she now says that she can run a marathon in her heels. Here’s what happened!

Urfi Javed recently shared a video on her Instagram account. In a backless orange blouse paired with white shorts, Urfi wore a pair of peachy high heels and sunglasses. “Proof that I can walk a marathon in heels," she said at the start of the video. Following that, we see her running with her heels on towards the car in a tiny stride. “Whatever you do, I can do it too, and in my heels," the video’s description read. “Can you do this?"

This video has created quite a stir online. Her fans have flooded the comments section, and the video has 659,902 views within 24 hours. It was also the first time that any of her videos received so many views in such a short time.

However, she also received backlash and trolling for the video. Many of the comments were negative, and some even felt that she was resorting to cheap histrionics to attract attention. A user asked how many times she fell before getting the perfect shot, while others called her mental and crazy.

On the work front, Urfi has been seen in many series such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Kausautii Zindagii Kay, and many others. She was last seen in Punch Beat 2 and Bigg Boss OTT.

