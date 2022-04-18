In Major Twist, This Actor to Soon Enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Television actor Sonia Singh will join the cast of the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein soon, according to the reports.

However, the makers have not made yet an official announcement about Sonia Singh joining the show.

Meanwhile, the fans of the show are excited about the new twist to the plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. Sai ( played by Ayesha Singh) is trying her best to make Virat (played by Neil Bhatt) forgive her. However, the latest episode shows problems increasing for Sai as she gets into the bad books of the Chavan family.

Amid all the twists and turns in the show, the entry of Sonia Singh is expected to increase the problems for Sai.

For the unversed, The Hindi-language television drama series, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein premiered on Star Plus on 5 October 2020. The show has been a favourite among the audience since its first episode.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is available to stream on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

The show has been bankrolled by Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Kusum Dola.

The plotline of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein centres around Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh), an MBBS student, who marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). The rest of the story revolves around the life of Sai in a challenging orthodox joint family of Virat and how Sai and Virat fall in love.

On the work front, Sonia Singh was last seen in Sony Sab’s show Hero – Gayab Mode On. The show premiered on 7 December 2020.

Sonia is known for her role as Dr Kirti Mehra in Star One’s Dill Mill Gayye. The show aired on Star One from 20 August 2007 to 29 October 2010.

She has also portrayed the character of Richa Thakral on Colors TV show Parichay. Sonia was also seen in the role of Antara in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.

