In Maldives, Sunny Leone Enjoys Her Breakfast By The Pool, See Pics

Over the last few years, Maldives has emerged as one of the favourite destinations for celebrities. Many b0town divas and hunks have been spotted enjoying their time there. Now actress Sunny Leone is enjoying her quality time in Maldives. She has been sharing glimpses from her vacation.

Recently, The Ek Paheli Leela actress shared pictures on her official Instagram handle, enjoying her breakfast by the pool at the Furaveri Resort in the Maldives. The baby doll is seen in a black cut-out monokini with brown cat-eye shades as she posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Breakfast anyone?" Her recent pictures broke the internet. One of her fans commented, “So sweet", while another wrote, “Black Queen". Many showered fire and red heart emojis in the comment section.

See the pics:

Advertisement

The Ragini MMS 2 actor enjoys her vacation with her husband Daniel Weber. A few days back the diva shared another set of pictures in a colourful monokini from her Maldives Trip. In a streak of pictures, the 41-years-old star is seen flaunting her toned body. She is seen with a makeup look with a high bun. Sharing the pictures the actress wrote, “Love this suit!"

Top showsha video

Soon after Sunny dropped these pictures, they went viral in no time and fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a music video Naach Baby along with choreographer Remo D’Souza, which received positive responses from the audience.

The actress will next be seen in director Anurag Kashyap’s next film and R Radhakrishna’s Patta, alongside Sreesanth. Along with that, she also has Veeramahadevi, Rangeela, Oh My Ghost, Koka Kola, Helen, and The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon in her kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here