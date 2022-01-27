In Marathi Show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Neha to Forgive Yash Next?

There’s an interesting update on the upcoming episode of the popular TV show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. The Instagram page, @marathiserials_official, which tracks the Marathi TV industry, has revealed that Neha will forgive Yash and the two may come closer after that.

The show’s lead character Yash, played by Shreyas Talpade is currently trying to convince Neha, played by Prarthana Behere. Neha, however, is not ready to listen to him. Her behaviour suggests that she will not easily forgive him.

According to the IG page, though, the two will not be seen together as Simmy is going to separate the two. Fans, however, say they are excited to see Yash and Neha’s on-screen chemistry.

But it will be interesting to see how long this happiness lasts. It will also be interesting to see if Neha will accept his love after forgiving Yash. The new twist will unfold in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Speaking of the show, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath became popular among the masses in a short span. The on-screen chemistry between Yash and Neha is the fans’ favourite.

Apart from Yash and Neha, the character Pari Kamat, daughter of Yash and Neha is much appreciated by the audience. The role is played by Myra Vaikul.

Meanwhile, the antagonist role of Simmi played by Sheetal Kshirsagar has also created a niche for herself.

Each artist in the show has a different fan base. The show often remains in headlines because of its strong star cast.

