In Massive Update, Fahadh Faasil Hints There Could Be a Pushpa 3

Ever since the release of Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been waiting for the second part of the film with bated breath. Pushpa: The Rule will be released this year in December and fans are overjoyed. And now, an update by Fahadh Faasil about Pushpa has created a storm on social media.

In an interview, Fahadh Faasil, who plays an important role in the Pushpa franchise, said that the film may get another part. Fans are now excited about Pushpa part 3. A video of his interview is making waves online.

During the interview, Fahadh Faasil said, “When Sukumar sir told me Pushpa story there was only one story. After that, my role in the second half of the police station scene became two stories later. With this, my role got promoted in Pushpa 2.

“Sukumar changed the plan and thought that Pushparaj’s story was suitable for only one film and made it in two parts. Earlier, they wanted to make it a series. But it became a movie. They wanted to make a web series on Errachandan for Netflix. When Sukumar spoke to me recently, he said there is scope to include Pushpa 3. The required script is also ready," the actor said.

While some are happy with the news, others claim that Pushpa makers are following the footsteps of KGF.

The shooting of Pushpa: The Rule is expected to begin in the last week of August. Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to rope in Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and South star Vijay Sethupathi for key roles in the second part of Pushpa. However, no official confirmation has been shared on the same.

Pushpa: The Rise starred Allu Arjun in the lead and Rashmika Mandanna playing his love interest. Reports also suggest that the makers will shorten Rashmika’s character in the second part as they want to focus on Pushparaj’s rule in the film.

