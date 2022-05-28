In Mazhi Tuzhi Reshmighaath, Yash And Neha To Get Engaged?

Popular Marathi television show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, currently airing on Zee Marathi, is all set for a new twist. Following the travails and tribulations in the love story of the lead couple Yashwardhan and Neha, the show is immensely popular among the viewers and keeps them entertained at every turn.

Now, to keep the buzz alive, it seems that the makers will soon introduce a new twist. A photo shared on Instagram by a user called TRP Marathi features the lead cast of the show with a Marathi caption along with, “💍❤️."

The photo features Yashwardhan and Neha with Pari in traditional attires. The photo has raised speculation among the fans and is currently going viral on the internet. Judging by the photo and emojis used in the caption, it is predicted that the engagement of the two is finally on the cards.

The photo has created a buzz among the show’s viewers. Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath became popular among the masses in a short span. The on-screen chemistry between Yash and Neha is the favourite of the viewers.

Apart from Yash and Neha, the character Pari Kamat, the daughter of Yash and Neha, is much appreciated by the audience. The role is played by Myra Vaikul, who also has a separate fanbase.

Ever since Yash and Neha confessed their love to each other, their love track has made the show one of the most interesting ones. Pari has also accepted Yash as her father and also agreed to the marriage.

Amid all this, the audience, however, is now awaiting eagerly the wedding of the two.

