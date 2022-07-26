In Meeting With Boney Kapoor, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Remembers Sridevi, Discusses Work

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth recently met Boney Kapoor over a cup of coffee. She shared photos from their meeting, where they also remembered the late Sridevi.

Sharing the photos, Aishwarya Rajinikanth wrote, “Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear Boney Kapoor uncle … reminiscing old times, remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work!" Late Sridevi was fondly called Pappi by her close friends.

Taking to the comment section, fans requested Aishwarya Rajinikanth to ask for an update on AK61 from Boney Kapoor. One wrote, “AK61 Update Please Akka." Another one wrote, “Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Boney Kapoor #AK61 Update please????"

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth was awarded by the Income Tax Department for being the highest taxpayer in the country. His daughter Aishwarya received the award on his behalf. The ceremony was held in Mumbai. For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a pink floral saree and paired it with a mint green blouse.

Sharing photos from the event hosted by the Income Tax Department, Aishwarya Rajinikanth said that she is “proud daughter." She captioned the photos, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022. On Behalf of my father."

On the personal front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth was married to actor Dhanush. But earlier this year, the two parted ways and announced their separation. Aishwarya and Dhanush are parents to two sons. They announced the news on social media and said that they were ending their 18 years of marriage.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently directed a music video and is working on several projects but she is yet to officially announce them.

