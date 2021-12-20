In Mirror Selfie, Jhanvi Kapoor’s Sister Khushi Kapoor Gives Glimpse of Her Bedroom

Jhanvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor has given her followers a glimpse into her bedroom on social media. In the photo posted on Instagram, she is seen taking a selfie in front of the mirror in a purple top and white skirt. The picture, which was posted on December 12, 2021, is receiving a lot of love.

Khushi’s room appears to be quite clean and organised in the video. A bed is seen bang in the middle of the room. The beautiful design of the headboard and the mattress are visible. The bed has a matching table next to it.

The mattress on the bed is covered with a white bed sheet. A wardrobe is visible near the bed. The wardrobe, although of the same chocolate brown colour as the bed, has a very simple design on it.

Advertisement

Khushi’s collection of shoes can be spotted at the end of the room. She has set a wardrobe separately for her shoes, with high heels seen on top. Khushi’s pet dog is also seen in the background.

The photo has a lot of views, and many people have commented on it. Khushi’s aunt Maheep Kapoor has dropped in a comment about Khushi’s shoes, saying, “Love the shoes Khushi".

Khushi, the younger daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, lives in Mumbai with her father and sister Jhanvi Kapoor. She had travelled to the United States in 2019 for higher studies. However, she has been in Mumbai ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020. Rumours say that she is also an aspiring actor and will debut in a Zoya Akhtar movie, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.