In MP, Villagers Capture Crocodile Claiming it Swallowed 10-Year-Old Boy

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, a crocodile allegedly swallowed a 10-year-old while he was playing on the banks of the Chambal River. The incident occurred at around 6 PM on June 11 when the kid identified as Antar Singh was playing near the banks of Chambal River in Rijhenta village of Raghunathpur police station. Locals claim that they saw the crocodile attacking the kid but before they could do anything, the reptile had already gulped him.

Following the incident, the locals caught the crocodile with the help of sticks, rope and a net dragging it out of the river. The family and relatives of the victim were informed about the incident and attempts to bring the child out of the crocodile’s stomach.

Advertisement

Soon, a team of police and Forest department officials arrived at the site. Local villagers claim the child was alive inside the crocodile’s stomach. Pressing to surgically recover the boy from the crocodile’s stomach, locals refused to release the reptile.

Officials present at the site tried convincing villagers that if the crocodile had snatched the child, it would not swallow. Police added that the boy must have gone to the deeper side of the river and a search operation to find him was also carried out by a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), reported Time of India.

Villagers complained that crocodiles present in the Chambal River had become man-eaters and instances of attack on humans had become common of late.

Advertisement

Villagers demanded the crocodile be released in a far-off place, away from the population.

Sheorpur is soon also going to be home to the first batch of African cheetahs to be relocated to the Kuno Palpur wildlife sanctuary in the district as part of the state government’s efforts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.