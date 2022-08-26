'In My Element': Hungama 2 Actress Pranitha Subhash Captivates Fans in Latest Pics

South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash, who has predominantly worked in several Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films like Attarintiki Daredi, Saguni, Rabhasa, and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, has garnered a lot of praise from fans for her acting prowess. Apart from acting, she has also stunned fans with her flexible yoga postures and bewitching photoshoots.

Recently, the Hungama 2 actress dropped a string of pictures on Instagram which has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. “In my element" she captioned the post.

Pranita, decked up in a black mini camisole dress, looked like a charming diva. She styled her dress with a royal green overcoat. The actress struck an adorable pose as she flashed a smile with her eyes closed, her hands ruffling in her hair.

For the following snap, Pranitha could be seen wearing her green overcoat and tying up her hair in a bun. She posed in front of a picture-hanging wall, exuding boss lady vibes with her black criss crossed heels.

Winning hearts with her cute smile, the Tollywood actress flipped her hair in the wind for the next click as she looked straight at the lens. She opted for a slightly different look by hauling her overcoat on one side of her shoulder while the other revealed her uber-chic dress.

Apart from the on-fleek pictures, Pranitha also shared a short video on the photo-sharing application. The video clippings revealed the actress in different moods as she walked gracefully towards the camera, and twirled around, her unwavering gaze capturing the attention of fans.

No sooner than the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans showered Pranita’s comment section with love, adding heart emojis. While one user called her “on fire", another commented “so cute."

The 29-year-old actress married businessman Nitin Raju on May 30 last year in an intimate ceremony in the presence of both the bride’s and groom’s families. She welcomed a baby girl with Nitin on June 10, last year.

Pranita Subash will next be seen in Vikas Pampathi’s comedy movie Ramana Avatara, opposite actor Rishi. The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date.

