'In My Heart...': Kamal Haasan Reacts to Vikram Completing 100-day Theatrical Run

Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram has had an unforgettable run at the box office, and the film has completed its 100-day theatrical run. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram was released in theatres on June 3 in multiple languages. The film continues to draw crowds to the theatres despite hitting the OTT on July 8. Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has grossed a staggering Rs 400 crore worldwide.

A delighted Kamal Haasan posted an audio clip on Twitter and said: “With the support accorded by fans, ‘Vikram’ has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for ‘Vikram"s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."

Vikram, a high-octane action film, is said to be a spiritual successor of the 1986 movie by the same name. Haasan essayed the role of Arun Kumar, an agent working for RAW, in the film.

His character is brutal and hence shows no mercy to criminals. Suriya appears in Vikram with a hard-hitting cameo. He appeared as the head of a drug syndicate.

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an antagonist. Vikram stars Santhana Bharathi, Gayathrie, Kalidas Jayaram and Vasanthi among others in supporting roles.

