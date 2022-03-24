In Peranbu, Amid Karthik, Vanathi’s Wedding, a Lot of Drama and Emotions

Tamil show Peranbu, which started airing on December 13 last year, with the concept of family relationships and true love at the core became an instant hit. Currently, the wedding track is on, and the audience will soon get to see a lot of drama.

In the current track, Amutha’s foster daughter Vanathi is seen getting engaged to Karthik. Before the wedding takes place, Karthik leaves the hall, passing disparaging remarks against Vanathi. Hearing her would-be husband passing such derogatory remarks, Vanathi also leaves the hall. She is also seen writing a letter that she will not think of settling with Karthik.

Trouble brews for Amutha, who is now confused about what to do. At last, she thinks of marrying her daughter Aarti to Karthik. Aarti agrees to marry Karthik but there is another major twist here. The moment Aarti and Karthik were to marry, Vanathi returns to the hall. Everyone is confused and has just one question on their mind — who is Karthik going to marry, Aarti or Vanathi?

Raja Rajeshwari solves this problem. Rajeshwari says that she has decided that only Vanathi will be her daughter in law. Rajeshwari makes Vanathi sit next to Karthi in the mandap. Aarti can’t see this happening and cries bitterly. Amutha also couldn’t hold her tears watching the condition of Aarti. Amutha is asked by the people to greet Vanathi and Karthik wholeheartedly. She is told that Vanathi and Aarti, both are her daughters. With this, Vanathi and Karthik’s marriage is seen completed on a happy note.

Peranbu narrates the story of a woman who experiences motherly love for her mom-in-law. Siju Prabhakaran, EVP and South Cluster Head has said that their channel Zee Tamil showcases serials offering a fresh take on relationships. According to Siju, this serial offers a fresh take on relationships. Peranbu airs on weekdays at noon.

