In Pics, Kapil Sharma’s ‘Wonderful Experience at Konark Sun Temple' in Odisha

Star comedian Kapil Sharma is filming for his upcoming film, a Nandita Das directorial, in Odisha. He is making the most of his leisure moments by visiting all of the renowned tourist spots in and around Bhubaneswar. He visited the Jagannatha Temple in Puri as well as the Konark Sun Temple, which is 35 kilometres from Puri. The comedian shared a photo of his visit on his Instagram handle.

“It was a wonderful experience visiting Konark Sun Temple," he captioned the photo. “Odisha is beautiful." Sharma also uploaded a video in which he thanked his fans for their support.

Sharma recently met with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well. He posted pictures of his interaction with Patnaik. Nandita Das was also seen in the pictures.

Following his interaction with CM Naveen Patnaik, the comedian shared clips from his jamming sessions with his admirers in Bhubaneswar. Sharma was spotted singing Gulabi Aankhen with a bunch of youngsters. Nandita also has a brief appearance in the video.

He captioned the post, “Had a wonderful and a random musical session with these very talented youngsters from Bhubaneswar."

Sharma also took a pilgrimage to the Sri Jagannatha temple at Puri during his tour in Bhubaneshwar. On Monday, the entertainer visited the shrine and was greeted by a swarm of fans. Many people gathered around Sharma, hoping to catch a glimpse or take a photo with him. A video of Sharma during his temple visit went viral. The comedian even responded to the video on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in his forthcoming film, Sharma will be seen portraying the character of a delivery boy alongside Shahana Goswami.

