In Pics: Nakuul Mehta's Adorable Moments with Son Sufi and wife Jankee

Actor Nakuul Mehta, who turned 39 on Monday, is a doting father these days,as this picture from earlier this month shows. Nakuul is spotted here with his 11 month-old son Sufi Mehta.

Nakuul shared this picture with Jankee marking the couple’s first New Year’s Eve as parents. Sharing the picture on Instagram Nakuul wrote, “To the most transformative, expansive & joyous year of our lives, 2021!"

To mark Sufi’s ten-months in the world, Nakuul shared this adorable family portrait on Instagram. Nakuul is seen resting his head on Jankee’s lap as Sufi smiles sitting among his parents.

This picture from the Diwali celebrations last year capture a moment shared between Nakuul and Sufi. The father-son duo are all smiles among the lit-up diyas in the background.

Posing next to his wife Jankee for a selfie, Nakuul shares a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations from 2021.

Sufi visited the sets where his father was working and met with Nakuul’s co-actor Rithvik. The actor was seen holding his son between the shots as Sufi familiarised himself with the new world.

The family was seen dressed in colour coordinated clothes as they marked eight months of Sufi’s birth last year in October.

Jankee and Nakuul play with their son outdoors in this picture from August 2021.

Nakuul and Jankee introduced their son Sufi to their Instagram followers with this adorable Reel. The little baby was seen in his own element as he tried to grasp his surroundings.

Nakuul and his wife Jankee Parekah shared a glimpse of their New Year’s eve celebration with their son Sufi last month.

The Instagram Reel featured Sufi enjoying a cozy evening with a decorated Christmas tree in the background as his parents showered him with all the love and attention.

