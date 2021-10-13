In Pics: Sonam Kapoor Makes Heads Turn at Alexander McQueen Fashion Show

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been one of the most in-demand attendees of London’s hottest fashion shows and galas. The queen of international red carpets made headlines at the preview party of Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition looking nothing less than royalty.

At The Business of Fashion show, she looked like a vision in red and recently, she made a fashion statement at her friends’ launch party by celebrating the female form in an oversized ivory ensemble with a hand-painted female silhouette.

Now, the fashionista once again made heads turn at the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show held at the historical shipping Tobacco Docks in London on 12th October. Dressed in a beige structured coat dress complete with black boots, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was dressed to the nines as she attended the much-talked about fashion show.

Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer collection 2022, presented by Sarah Burton (Creative Director – Alexander McQueen) was inspired by the ever-changing skies and was showcased in a transparent rooftop bubble to match the collection’s muse. Attended by the who’s who of London’s fashion world and high-society, other guests at the show that witnessed McQueen’s return to the ramp included Emilia Clarke, Lara Stone, Daphne Guinness, Eddie Redmayne, Katie Grand and Ezra Miller.

