In Pictures, Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Dreamy Spain Vacation

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are holidaying in Spain and the filmmaker has been sharing surreal photos from their vacation. It was a week ago when Vignesh informed me that after wrapping up work, they are going to Spain to explore the place. Since then, he has been sharing dreamy photos of Nayanthara and the places they are visiting.

Sharing several photos of Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “No Filter only natural Glitter Wikki Clicks. The natural sunlight that caressed through the painted glass, kissed her skin before I could! The light, the mood, and the original ambience of this place! Was a never before felt experience for both of us! Sharing some pics that I enjoyed clicking in this series of Wikki Clicks."

In the photos, Nayanthara is seen wearing a pretty white dress and the photos have close to four lakh likes.

Check out the photos here:

Talking about how this vacation was relaxing and much-needed, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “No Pain … No Spain work hard, travel and again get ready to work hard to travel again. This vacation feels much needed after soooo much of continuous work amidst the pandemic! It feels sooo different to be out in another country after a long time!! And it’s refreshing and rejuvenating maxxxxxx!!! Saving a good sum of my money only for travelling, eating and listening to music around the globe."

Here’s the post:

The couple also visited the famous Kiss Wall in Barcelona and Vignesh Shivan shared the photos. Check them out below:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also got their photos clicked by a Spanish photographer. Vignesh captioned them as “Love Life."

“The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with a beautiful woman from India," reads the caption of Vignesh Shivan’s another post.

On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan.

