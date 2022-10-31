In Public Apology, Kamaal R Khan Says Salman Khan Not Behind His Arrest

Self-proclaimed movie critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) has publicly apologised to Salman Khan on Twitter after he blamed the superstar for his arrest. KRK also mentioned that he voluntarily decided not to review the actor’s film anymore.

The former actor was arrested for his derogatory remarks against Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma. According to the PTI report, police stated that the remarks made by him in 2020 were communal. He was booked under Sections 153 and 500 of IPC for inciting riots through provocation and defamation.

The tweet by KRK read: “I want to inform all media people that Salman Khan was not behind my arrest as I thought. Peeche Se Koi Aur Khel Kar Gaya (someone else has played the game from behind). Bhai jaan Salman Khan. I am sorry for misunderstanding you. And I apologise if I did hurt you in anyway. I voluntarily decided to not review your films."

It is worth mentioning that in 2021, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK who accused him of corruption. Following this, a session court in Mumbai restrained him from posting or publishing any defamatory content about Salman Khan.

In the threaded tweet, the Bigg Boss Season 3 fame again cleared that Karan Johar has nothing to do with his arrest. “Many people still think that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. And I say again that Karan Johar has nothing to do with my arrest. Thanks," he wrote.

Earlier, KRK clarified that Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among others were not behind his arrest.

“Many people are saying that Karan Johar was behind my arrest. No, it’s not true. Karan, SRK, Aamir, Ajay, Akshay etc have nothing to do with my arrest."

KRK was nabbed at Mumbai Airport on August 30 this year for making derogatory remarks about late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020. He was sent for 14-days of judicial custody by the Borivali court.

