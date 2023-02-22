Kannada actress Kutty Radhika, also known as Radhika Kumaraswamy, loves to keep her fans updated with glimpses of her daily life on social media. Radhika is known to do very selective projects and only take ventures that interest her immediately. Her upcoming film Bhairadevi helmed by RX Soori fame Srijai has updates for the fans. Now, a source close to the development informed News18 Kannada that the film is heading towards the post-production stage. The release date of the film is expected to be announced soon.

After the makers launched the poster of the film, they recently teased the fans with a small glimpse of the film on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Radhika shared an Instagram reel in which she is seen in a whole new avatar. The multilingual film opens with Radhika walking towards the camera with a Trishul and Damru in her hand which symbolizes Lord Shiva. After a few frames, the camera zooms in towards the actress’s face which shows her as a devotee of lord Shiva.

In the background, “Om Namah Shivah" chants have been voiced by Kannada actor Ravi Shankar. “Wishes for Maha Shivaratri Festival. May the Almighty shower you with lots of good health and well-being," Radhika penned in the caption of the post.

Fans are loving the small glimpse of the film and have dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. Many fans also wished the actress, “All the best" for her upcoming film. One of the users wrote, “Next level."

Bhairadevi is touted to be a thriller but a complete family entertainer. The film also has Ramesh Anand, Anu Prabhakar and Skanda Ashok in prominent roles.

Radhika made her acting debut in the Kannada film Neela Megha Shama in 2002. Ninagagi was the film in which Radhika played the lead for the first time opposite Vijay Raghavendra. In terms of her personal life, Radhika married HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka, in November 2010.

