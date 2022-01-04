In Raj and DK's Next Web Series Gulkanda, Late Actor Amit Mistry Replaced by Gaurav Gera: Report

There’s always something different and unique about Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s web series. The directing duo has a way of telling a gripping story without a dull moment in between. And that’s why the audience on OTT platforms always eagerly waits for their new projects. Agreed? After basking in the success of The Family Man 2 – headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Raj and DK are all set to return to streaming platforms with their new series titled Gulkanda. Starring Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, Gulkanda was initially titled Ashwalinga. However, the makers changed the title and welcomed Gaurav Gera onboard to replace late actor Amit Mistry in the series, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Amit Mistry, who was a part of the cast of Gulkanda, died of a cardiac arrest in April last year. He was 47. Amit had worked with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK in 2009’s film 99, Shor In The City and A Gentleman. Gulkanda was his new project with the director due but his unexpected death left the team of the series and the film fraternity shocked.

Advertisement

Talking about Gaurav Gera being cast in Gulkanda, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama: “Amit Mistry had shot some portions of the series already before his untimely demise. The team of the series soon began looking for an actor who can fit the part. Their search ended with Gaurav Gera. He has stepped in and would play the part, which was originally supposed to be played by Amit."

The source added that Gulkanda is a “period comedy" which will reportedly premiere on Prime Videos. The source told the publication: “It was earlier titled Ashwalinga but will now be called Gulkanda. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee and is said to premiere on Amazon Prime. It is a period comedy set in the times of Kama Sutra."

Gulkanda has been directed by Tumbbad fame Rahi Anil Barve and written by Mitesh Shah. The web series has been shot in Ladakh and other picturesque locations in the Himalayan regions. Most parts of the series were filmed in between the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Other than Gulkanda, Raj and DK have also been making a series featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.