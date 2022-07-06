In Raksha Bandhan's Kangan Ruby Song, Akshay Kumar Romances Bhumi Pednekar

Kangan Ruby, the next son from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, is out. The Anand L Rai directorial is slated to release on August 11. Akshay Kumar shared and pinned the song on his Instagram handle. He captioned the song, “Hawa mein ghula hai pyaar ka rang, ruby wale kangan ke sang. #KanganRuby is out, tune in now."

In his post, Kumar tagged the movie crew. Along with Akshay, the flick features Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth. Apart from the movie crew, Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel also shared the song, Kangan Ruby.

In the song, one can see romance brewing between Akshay and Bhumi. In this song as well, Bhumi is portrayed as a strong and bold character. In the song, Akshay Kumar is urging Bhumi to wear Kangan that he will give to her. The set up of the music is placed in a wedding. In fact, in the music, the protagonist’s sister urges him to go and spend time with his lady love.

Have a look at the song Kangan Ruby:

Life to the song Kangan Ruby was given by Himesh Reshammiya. For the lyrics, Irshad Kamil was roped in. Kangan Ruby has over 4 million views within a day. Netizens have reacted to the song.

A user wrote, “As soon as your voice hits my ears, my childhood memories come back. You have amazing passion and passion in your voice. I salute you love you Himesh sir." Another user commented, “This Song is full of Goosebumps. Always believe in Vintage Akshay Kumar Sir."

Many users are happy with the role of Akshay in this movie. The film depicts the bond of sister and brother, their love and care. Raksha Bandhan will hit the theatres on the brother-sister duo. The choreography of the music Kangan Ruby has been done by Vijay Ganguly.

Another song of the movie was recently out. The song titled Tere Saath Hoon Main, which celebrates the love of brother and sister touched the hearts of the audience. The movie has also aired the trailer of the movie Raksha Bandhan. The movie will face a stand-off with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next Ram Setu and Mission Cinderella. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Bhakshak, Afwaah, and Takht.

