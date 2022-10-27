In Rare Disappointment For RRR Makers, Film Underperforms in Japan

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, has been making waves since its release earlier this year. It came as a breath of fresh air not just for the desi audience but also wowed people in the west. After the movie debuted on Netflix, RRR left the western audience as well as Hollywood celebrities like Danny Devito and Daniel Kwan totally mesmerised.

The makers, hence, decided to release RRR in Japan as well so as to tap into the East Asian market. However, it looks like the Japanese are not as interested in the film as the West was. The movie has reportedly underperformed at the Japanese box office. SS Rajamouli and Junior NTR travelled to Japan to promote the film there. A video of Junior NTR greeting fans in Japanese and urging them to watch RRR had gone viral.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

According to reports, Rajamouli had gone to Japan and spent over Rs 5 crore for the promotion of the film. But the film has so far collected only Rs 4 crore, a disappointment to the team.

However, the Japan trip did not go all in vain. Rajamouli met the renowned video game developer Hideo Kojima who is known to have created legendary video games like the Metal Gear Solid series. He posted a photo of them together and said that they talked about video games, movies and more.

Meanwhile, while the Hindi version of RRR is streaming on Netflix, the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions are streaming on ZEE5. RRR has created a record on the Netflix OTT platform. The film has the most hours of a non-English language movie watched on Netflix.

Read all the Latest Movies News here