In Rorschach, Mammootty Shines as a ‘Shady Businessman’; Watch Trailer

The trailer of Mammootty-starrer Rorschach is out. The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller unveiled the trailer on the eve of the actor’s 71st birthday. Rorschach is directed by Nisam Basheer, who is known for his impressive directorial debut Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha in 2019. Meanwhile, Sameer Abdul scripted the upcoming movie. He has written films like Omanakuttan and Iblis.

The trailer, set against an ominous BGM, showcases Sharafudheen, Grace Antony, and others, in their characters trying to figure out the mystery behind the sudden arrival of Luke Antony (played by Mammootty) in a small town.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The Malayalam superstar will be seen playing a shady businessman, unknown to many and everybody living in the town has an unfavourable opinion of his strange ways of living. The movie unfolds as the town is jolted by an untimely death caused by an accident.

Additionally, in a full shot, Mammootty can be seen sitting on a sofa wearing a sackcloth face mask.

Watch it here:

With Mammootty in the lead, the film features Grace Antony, Sharafuddin, Jagadish, Kottayam Naseer, and Bindu Panicker playing key roles. Rorschach is Mammootty’s second production venture under his home banner after Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

The stellar actor has had three releases this year namely Puzhu, Bheeshma Parvam, and CBI 5: The Brain. For his performance in Puzhu, the veteran actor won critical acclaim while his other two performed well at the box office.

Advertisement

On the work front, besides Rorschach, which is expected to arrive in cinemas later this year, the actor is also waiting for the release of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam and B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here