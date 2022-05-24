In Sarsenapati Hambirrao's Latest Poster, Shruti Marathe Features as Maharani Soyarabai

Actor-director Pravin Tarde’s much-talked-about upcoming historical film Sarsenapati Hambirrao will be released on May 27. To keep the buzz around the film alive, the makers recently unveiled a character poster of Shruti Marathe as Maharani Soyarabai.

The actor shared the character poster with a Marathi caption on her Insta handle.

The poster has created a buzz on social media and Shruti is all set to show her acting prowess in the Pravin Tarde directorial. The actor is making a comeback in the Marathi industry after four years. Among others, Shruti is known for films like Baji, Sangharsh Yatra, Bandh Nylon Che, and many more.

Shruti was last seen in Shubh Lagna Sawadhan directed by Sameer Surve reportedly. Released on 12th October 2018, the film did well at the box office.

For the unversed, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Kingdom in western India had 8 wives and Soyarabai Bhosale was one of them. Soyarabai was the mother of Shivaji Maharaj’s second son, Rajaram Chhatrapati, and was the younger sister of Maratha army chief Hambirrao Mohite.

Fans are waiting eagerly for this movie. Actor Gashmir Mahajani will be seen in the important role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from this, many veteran actors will be playing prominent roles

Presented by Sandeep Mohite-Patil, co-produced by Urvita Productions, Shekhar Mohite-Patil, Soujanya Nikam, Dharmendra Bora, Sarsenapati Hambirrao is a grand, historical Marathi film coming on the big screen on 27th May 2022 to meet Shiva lovers all over Maharashtra and the world. During this May holiday, the audience will be able to experience a feast of energetic dialogue with tremendous action.

