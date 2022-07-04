In Shimoga District, Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Dedicate Memorial to Late Superstar

Puneeth Rajkumar left for a heavenly abode last year after suffering a cardiac arrest. The sudden death of the 46-year-old Sandalwood superstar left his family and fans in a state of shock. Fans of the Kannada actor haven’t been able to come to terms with the fact that their hero is no more, even after eight months since the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar.

Recently, villagers of Valagere village, which is located in Sagar taluka of Shimoga district in Karnataka, built an impressive memorial for Puneeth Rajkumar. The beautiful memorial also has a mesmerising fountain and perfectly honours the memory of Puneeth Rajkumar. Since Puneeth’s death, people from all walks of life have sought to pay tribute to the greatest mass hero of Kannada cinema.

Last month, a layout in Chamarajpet constituency in Karnataka was named after Puneeth Rajkumar. B Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLA of the Chamrajpet constituency, dedicated the layout to the late actor at an unveiling ceremony. While unveiling the layout, the MLA also praised Puneeth’s simplicity and selflessness.

Recently, an enchanting statue of Puneeth Rajkumar was unveiled by his brother Raghavendra in Hospete, Karnataka. The wife of the late Kannada superstar, Ashwini, also graced the unveiling ceremony of the statue.

Appu is one of the most beloved films by the actor. Therefore, he was lovingly called ‘Appu’ by his fans. In April, Puneeth’s Appu co-star Rakshitha Prem penned a heartwarming note on Instagram on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“It’s been 20 years since appu released …..What a beautiful movie n what an amazing experience it was … I met the most strong amazing lady who has been my inspiration till date n forever n that’s Parvathamma Rajkumar amma … without her I wouldn’t be who I am today …. I miss appu today …. That smile more than anything else …. Just that smile @puneethrajkumar.official hey it’s been 20 years to appu ….Congratulations my dear friend we miss u," read Rakshitha’s note.

Puneeth’s fans have even asked the civic bodies in Karnataka to rename certain roads after the late actor. In February, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike decided to rename a 12-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road, from Nayandahalli Junction to Bannerghatta Road, as Puneeth Rajkumar Road.

