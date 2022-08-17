In Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya Meets ‘True Superstar’ Mammooty

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya recently got the opportunity to catch up with Malayalam star Mammooty in Sri Lanka. Mammooty is currently in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of an upcoming movie. When newly appointed tourism brand ambassador of the country Sanath Jayasuriya came to know about it, he paid a visit to the legendary actor on August 16. He also tweeted pictures of their meeting with the caption, “It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor Mammooty. Sir, you are a true superstar. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to visit Sri Lanka to enjoy our country."

In the post, Jayasuriya implores Indian celebrities and friends to travel to Sri Lanka, which is dealing with an unparalleled economic crisis. After running out of money to pay for food, gasoline, and medical care, the debt-ridden economy of the island in the Indian Ocean crumbled, setting off months of unrest. The government owes $51 billion and finds it difficult to repay principal and interest payments on these loans. Jayasuriya had earlier met with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo and informed them that Sri Lanka will actively endorse the Ramayana trail to draw tourists into the country.

Mammootty’s next film Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakuripp is directed by Ranjith. It is for the filming of this movie that Manmooty is in Sri Lanka. The movie’s screenplay was written by MT Vasudev Nair. portrays a journalist in the movie who travels to Sri Lanka for business. MT Vasudev’s earlier work Ninte Ormakk served as a prequel to Kadugannawa Oru Yatrakurip, which was originally published as a short story.

