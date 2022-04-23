In The Clash of South Titans, Yash's KGF Emerges Victorious Over Vijay's Beast

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has proven to be unstoppable at the box office. The magnum opus, directed by Prashanth Neel, is on a roll at the ticket window and will most likely gross over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The collections of KGF 2 can be compared to that of the recently released RRR. The Hindi version of KGF 2 will surpass the collection of RRR Hindi.

It is quite amazing that two recent pan-India movies have managed to join the coveted Rs 1000 crore club.

While KGF 2 is scripting history, the same cannot be said about Vijay’s Beast. Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast has suffered because of mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and strong competition from KGF: Chapter 2.

Although Beast has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide, the film has not been able to match the success of the Yash-starrer. It is worth noting that KGF 2 has already minted Rs 750 crore at the worldwide box office.

As per trade reports, KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 64 crores at the Tamil Nadu box office and has surpassed Beast’s collection of Rs 61 crores.

The box office collection of Beast in the neighbouring states of Kerala and Karnataka has also been impacted by the release of KGF 2.

KGF 2 has also outmatched Beast in the Hindi belt because of its pan-India appeal. Yash’s KGF 2 was screened in around 4000 screens in the Hindi belt itself.

It’s then safe to say that Yash has won this clash of superstars against Vijay. Fans of Yash were seen gloating over their hero’s success on Twitter.

Recently, even superstar Allu Arjun praised KGF: Chapter 2 by describing it as a “spectacular show by Prashanth Neel".

