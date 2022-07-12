IN THE SOOP Friendcation: BTS' V Joins Wooga Squad To Take Our Breath Away In New Poster

With just 10 days left for IN THE SOOP: Friendcation to premiere, a new poster featuring the Wooga Squad members BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy has been shared online. In the poster, the group looks handsome as ever as they pose against a picturesque sea.

The members dressed in warm clothes — while Taehyung twinned with Choi Woo-shik in grey trench coats, Park Hyung-sik is seen wearing a black coat. Park Seo-joon stood wearing a grey jacket. Peakboy stood behind the four of them.

Advertisement

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The original series featured BTS and TXT. The new series will feature Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, and Peakboy take a trip to the forest for a four-day vacation. A teaser of the series was released recently, showing the Wooga Squad stars excitedly exploring the beach.

Park Hyung-sik, in the teaser, was excited to see the sea. “Wow, it’s the sea," he was heard in the teaser which was followed by a voiceover from one fo the members, “People are going to be fooled. These guys…They look like they must have so much fun." The teaser ended with the group coming together for a happy selfie.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22. BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy have been friends for years now, having celebrated numerous milestones and holidays together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.