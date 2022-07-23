In The Soop Friendcation: BTS' V Pours His Heart Out To Wooga Squad, Says His Walls Come Down With Them

The trailer for the second episode of In The Soop: Friendcation is out and it shows the members of Wooga Squad sitting down by a bonfire. With food and drinks in their hands, Taehyung confessed that he feels that the group of friends makes him feel safe and allows him to let his guards down. Park Seo-joon agreed with him.

“When I’m here, my walls come down," Taehyung said. “Because there’s nothing to worry about with each other," Park Seo-joon added. The Wooga Squad members — BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy — discussed how their happiness increases with every passing day. “I’m happier today than I was yesterday. Then you’ll be happier tomorrow than today," they discussed.

Besides this, Park Seo-joon and Taehyung’s reactions to Choi Woo-shik talking about how cute he looks is one of the highlights of the trailer. Seated around a fire, Woo-shik said, “I think I’ve always been cute." TaeTae was seen making a hilarious face while Park Hyung-sik laughed. Park Seo-joon added, “He’s so annoying."

Watch the trailer of In The Soop Friendcation episode 2 below:

The first episode featured several sweet moments that reminded fans that Taehyung is Wooga Squad’s cutest and most loved maknae. The first episode featured the group discussing the trip, their travel to the forest house and games.

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. The OST has been sung by BTS’ V and Park Hyung-sik. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

