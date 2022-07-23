In The Soop Friendcation: Park Seo-joon Gives Taehyung A Cute New Nickname And BTS Fans Approve

BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is the most loved maknae of the Wooga Squad and the first episode of the In The Soop: Friendcation gave fans a glimpse of it. The first episode of the highly-anticipated travel variety show finally debuted on Friday and put the close bond shared by BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy in the spotlight.

The episode featured several adorable moments. These included the Wooga Squad members ideating on the activities they wished to do during the four-day vacay, the road trip the members took to their forest stay and the stars indulging in some games. One such moment from the episode has been winning BTS fans aka ARMYs over.

At a certain point in the episode, Park Seo-joon, Peakboy and Taehyung came together to play a few games. They noticed that they were wearing matching outfits so the Itaewon Class star decided to give each of them a name to differentiate them from each other.

While he gave the nickname ‘clown’ to himself, he teased Paekboy as ‘The Gaint’ owing to his towering height. Meanwhile, he gave the Wooga Squad maknae the nickname ‘World Star’ and his joy was unmissable. Taehyung sported a wide smile after earning the tag from his Wooga hyung and the fandom couldn’t stop their hearts from melting.

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series. IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

