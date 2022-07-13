In The SOOP Friendcation Teaser 2: BTS' V Dances On Ice Ring, Leaves Wooga Squad In Splits; Watch

A new teaser of In The SOOP Friendcation was released on Wednesday and it shows the Wooga Squad members — BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy — off on their trip. Unlike BTS’ previous In The SOOP vacations, wherein they holidayed in a villa, the Wooga Squad seems to be trying different things.

The newly released teaser revealed that the members gather in a common room and chart out their four-day plan to Goseong in Gangwon Province. Their plan includes going fishing, enjoying some well-deserved jacuzzi time, and having dinner by a bonfire. The teaser also showed that the members have a ball when they go ice skating. Kim Taehyung was seen in his goofy mode, adorably trying to dance in the ice ring and leaving his friends in splits.

Advertisement

The teaser also revealed that the group talk about how they became friends. Choi Woo-shik, who was seen in Osca award-winning film Parasite, said in the teaser, “Come to think of it, if we hadn’t played that game that one time, we wouldn’t have met each other." To which Park Seo-joon replied, “No, we would have still found one another somehow."

The friends note, “We’ve actually never asked each other things like this before. It’s nice talking about these kinds of things."

Watch the heartwarming teaser of In The SOOP Friendcation below:

Advertisement

IN THE SOOP Friendcation is a spin-off of the popular series IN THE SOOP. The series is backed by the label HYBE, the agency behind BTS and TXT. In 2020, BTS sent out the first In The Soop. They spent a week together in the forest, bonding over food, music, and more. The episodes presented a closer look at each member and their bond with each other. TXT had also an In The Soop series.

IN THE SOOP: Friendcation will release episodes on a weekly basis. In India, the episodes will be made available on Disney+ Hotstar from July 22. BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy have been friends for years now, having celebrated numerous milestones and holidays together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.