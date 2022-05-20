In Trivikram's Next With Mahesh Babu, This Actor to Play Second Male Lead

After the success of Mahesh Babu’s latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, all eyes are now on his collaboration with Trivikram, tentatively titled SSMB28. The film went on floors earlier this month with a puja ceremony. Details about the movie are still thin but there is an interesting report doing the rounds. Mahesh Babu will not be the only male lead in the film.

Tollywood biggies are now moving towards multi-starrers with recent movies like Bahubali, RRR and also Acharya having two leading men carrying the weight of the film. Mahesh Babu, to date, has not appeared in any multi starrers but if recent reports are to be believed, the actor will appear in his next with Trivikram. The director is believed to have roped in another leading man alongside Mahesh Babu.

The next question that arises is who will play the other lead. Reportedly, it is none other than Nani. Ghanta Naveen Babu, better known by his screen name Nani, has been approached for a role by Trivikram and the actor has also given the green signal. News of this exciting collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Nani has doubled the expectations for the film.

SSMB28 marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja. Presented by Mamatha, S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the project under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The crew includes Navin Nooli (editing), Madhie (cinematography) and S Thaman (music direction). Pooja Hegde appears as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the movie.

The title of the film is believed to have been finalised and a big reveal about the film is scheduled to be made on May 31, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s father superstar Krishna’s birthday.

