In Twitter Post, Actor Ajith Kumar Advises Fans to Take Care of Ears

Excerpt: Actor Ajith Kumar has urged people to protect their ears in a tweet shared by his manager Suresh Chandra. Suresh wrote, “Protect your ears" Unconditional love always – Ajith". A definition of ringing, an aspect associated with hearing loss was attached. The causes related to this problem were also mentioned.

The definition described that frequent or often noise in the ears is associated with hearing loss. This noise is called Tinnitus. Causes include exposure to loud sounds, excessive ear wax and other aspects. The causes are sometimes not related to the underlying disease.

Many Ajith fans and colleagues responded to the tweet. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan responded that noise pollution is unwanted sounds. It disrupts the normal sounds in the environment. Vignesh wrote that we should be careful and mindful of the work environment. We should avoid unnecessary loudness as well. The Podaa Podi director wrote that usage of explosives, microphones & loud devices on film sets should be avoided or minimized.

A fan expressed his gratitude to Ajith for sharing this useful update. This fan wrote that if Ajith is going through a similar crisis, he should take care. Ajith was wished a speedy recovery by this follower.

Another fan expressed his concern over Ajith’s health, saying the Valimai actor could be facing the problem due to the side effects of medication.

According to reports, Ajith will soon resume shooting for AK 61 with filmmaker H. Vinoth. This film will be produced by Boney Kapoor. AK 62 will be directed by Vignesh, and lady superstar Nayanthara may play the female lead in AK 62. There are reports that Ajith could be seen essaying the role of chef turned entrepreneur in AK 62. However, there is no official confirmation about these reports.

