In US, Fans Shower Love on Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur For Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Sita Ramam received love from both — the audience and critics alike. Despite some predictable turns, fans loved this film for its heartwarming storyline and exemplary performances by actors. Sita Ramam’s team received a similar reaction in New Jersey, United States of America, where they were invited to a meet and greet session by the Umania organisation.

This event was hosted by anchor Udaya Bhanu. Dulquer, Mrunal, Hanu Raghavapudi, producer Swapna Dutt and other team members of Sita Ramam were happy after interacting with fans. They also enjoyed participating in cultural activities.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Some of the pictures from this event have surfaced on Twitter where Dulquer and Mrunal clicked pictures in the meet and greet event.

This event also remained in the spotlight due to an adorable act by Dulquer. One of Mrunal’s fans wanted to click a picture with her but failed to do it. At this moment, Dulquer chimed in and clicked his photo with Mrunal. Fans appreciated this act, which spoke volumes about Dulquer’s humble nature.

Advertisement

This event was extremely successful with a total of 600 participants who enjoyed interacting with Sita Ramam’s cast. Besides this event, movie buffs can also get to see Dulquer and Mrunal, another movie directed by filmmaker Hanu. Reportedly, it will be produced by Swapna and C Aswani Dutt. However, details regarding this project are kept under wraps as of now. There are reports that apart from Mrunal, another female lead has been also roped in for a cameo. Vishal Chandrasekhar is expected to curate the music of this film. The audience will surely be interested to know whether Dulquer and Mrunal’s crackling chemistry can again win hearts as it did in Sita Ramam.

Sita Ramam’s story revolved around Lieutenant Ram, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he gets a letter from a girl named Sita. After Ram gets caught in jail, he sends Sita a letter which doesn’t reach her. How Sita gets that letter and her real identity form the core theme of this poignant romantic film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here