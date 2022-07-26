In Viral Picture, Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty's on Cheeks

Ever since Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss OTT, they have become the talk of the town. Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and it streamed on Voot Select. Raqesh and Shamita fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house and continued their bond even after the show. Now, a new photo of the couple has gone viral on the web, in which, Raqesh Bapat is seen adorably kissing Shamita Shetty on her cheeks.

While Shamita is dressed in a floral cut-out dress, Raqesh is dressed in a casual outfit. The photo has been shared by various fan clubs the couple.

Take a look at the photo below:

After Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also seen in Bigg Boss season 15. Post the show, they were clicked walking hand-in-hand, having dinner and spending time with each other’s family.

While everything was rosy and beautiful, there were also rumours that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways and were no longer a couple. However, both penned cryptic notes and addressed the breakup rumours.

Shamita Shetty wrote, “Loyalty isn’t grey. It’s black and white. You are either loyal completely or not loyal at all. And people have to understand this. You can’t be loyal only when it serves you."

“Who is dating whom? Who is cheating whom? Who is wearing what? Whose family is better or worse? Who is taking a stand for whom? Vs What is my purpose and my contribution to the world I live in? What is my long-term vision for myself and my family and for the people I can help? What are my long-term goals? What are my short-term goals? What is my cash flow and how do I save and invest? What skills do I keep learning? How can I be a better version of myself?" wrote Raqesh.

Before getting into a relationship with Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat was married to actress Ridhi Dogra.

