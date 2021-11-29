In Viral Video, Bhojpuri Star Rani Chatterjee's Fitness Secret

Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee, who is referred to as the queen of the industry by her fans, is also a fitness freak. She often shares her fitness and workout videos. The actor recently shared a workout video on her Instagram handle. In the clip, she is sweating it out in the gym. She can be seen wearing a proper workout outfit and the video is getting viral on social media.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote that it was important to do exercise. She has also used some hashtags like strong women, startup, workouts, fitness, workout motivation. Netizens are commenting on this video and are praising her a lot. One of the fan pages of the actor has commented, “Wow, came to know about the secret behind fitness". The fan page also inquired how much time the actor gives to the gym.

A user wrote “Outstanding", while another said “Very nice". Several people also expressed their feelings using emoticons. This was not the first time the actor has made headlines for a workout video or a photo of hers. People just can not stop themselves from appreciating her beauty.

However, there was also a time when people would make fun of her and call her “unfit".

The actor then focused on her fitness as nothing short of a role model for people, who often seek her advice. People can not stop themselves from appreciating her beauty.

As far as the work is concerned, Rani has several films lined up. As per reports, she is busy with Bhojpuri films and web series. She was last seen in the web series ‘Mastram’.

