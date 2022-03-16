In World TV Premiere, Allu Arjun's Pushpa to Clash With Ranveer Singh's '83 on This Date

Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun are set to clash once again on March 20, this time on television. Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: the Rise will have their world television premiere on the same and at the same hour. While ’83 will have its first television debut on Star Gold at 8 pm on March 20, Pushpa will air on Dhinchak TV at the same time.

In December last year, Pushpa and ’83 hit the big screen in the same week. Despite the films having different storylines and being from different genres, they received good reviews.

’83, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on Team India’s win in the 1983 cricket world cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev.

Pushpa, on the other hand, is the story of a coolie’s voyage through the world of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa was also recently released on an OTT platform.

“It’ll either premiere on March 20 or 27," Manish Shah from Goldmines Telefilms, who released the film in Hindi, revealed in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in January 2022.

Both films faced stiff competition at the box office, with ’83 arriving a week after Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 on December 24. In fact, both films made roughly Rs 108 crore in box office collection. Despite this, ’83 was labelled a flop owing to its exorbitant production cost.

It remains to be seen if Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, which won the theatrical round, will similarly steal the limelight from the sports drama on television too.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Manish Shah confidently stated that the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’s television debut “will all break all records. My target is to break the television viewership records of Laxmii (2020). It is the most viewed film of 2021-22."

