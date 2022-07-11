In Yellow Saree, Tamil Actress Priya Anand Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous; Fans React

Tamil actress Priya Anand’s fashion sense is almost always on point, one of the reasons her fans shower immense love on her posts. Recently, Priya shared a photo in traditional attire, and needless to say that she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

In a beautiful yellow saree, which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, the actress looked gorgeous. Priya opted for a low bun with a gajra and nude makeup. She went for a peachy pink lip shade, which looked stunning. She sealed her look with a golden necklace set and bangles to make it look elegant.

“Years ago today I made my debut with Vaamanan! With a heart full of Sunshine I thank each one of you that have been a part of this journey with me!" read the caption to the picture. She also thanked director Ahmed Ibrahim, Arvind Krishana, and itsyuvan in the post.

Advertisement

Seeing the picture, one of her fans commented, “Looking marvelous and looking forward to your new projects." While another one said “Beautiful". The post received 24,834 likes on Instagram.

A few days ago, Priya shared another picture in which she was seen in a striped co-ord set. She kept her hair open and opted for nude makeup. Along with the photo, Priya wrote: “Chased The Waterfall." The post received more than 78 k likes.

Advertisement

Priya will next be recently seen in Andhagan, co-written, produced and directed by Thiagarajan. This is the remake of the 2018 Hindi movie Andhadhun. The film revolves around a blind pianist, who unintentionally gets involved in a murder. The movie stars Prashanth, Karthik, Simran, and Samuthirakani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.