Ind Beats Aus: Anushka Sharma Impressed with Virat Kohli's One-Handed Catch That Helped India Win

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was impressed by her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli’s one-handed catch that helped India beat Australia during the T20 World Cup warm-up match. The actress shared a video of the former Indian cricketer catching the ball along with her praise for him.

India faced Australia during a warm-up match in Brisbane. India batted first, giving the Aussies a target of 187. The Australians gave the Indian squad a close competition. However, Virat Kohli’s catching the wicket of Pat Cummins with one hand.

The video of the catch was shared on Instagram and caught Anushka’s attention. The actress shared the same on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Beauty!" with clapping and heart emojis. She also added, “One-handed screamer!"

Anushka doesn’t shy away from cheering for Virat on days that he’s played well. She often shared videos and pictures of the cricketer along with notes to cheer him on.

Meanwhile, Anushka is also busy with her work. She is filming for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would be the first time which sees Anushka Sharma plays a cricketer. A portion of the film was shot in the UK. The film is slated released on Netflix however, the release date is yet to be revealed.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s first film in four years. This will also be her first film since she embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed daughter Vamika with husband Virat Kohli in 2021. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

