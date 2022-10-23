Ind vs Pak: Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate Team India’s Win, Hail Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is one of the best players in the history of this game. The chase master scored unbeaten 82 runs to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thrilling contest, leading to team India’s historic win at the T20 World Cup. While whole nation is beaming with joy post the win, several Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Farhan Akhtar, Preity Zinta and more celebrated the victory. They also hailed King Kohli who remained unbeaten on 82 runs to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thrilling contest.

Jr Bachchan took to Twitter to hail Virat Kohli and wrote, “King Kohli!!!That’s the tweet. ."

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram stories to post pictures of Virat Kohli from the last deciding moment of the iconic match.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, “@virat.kohli you are special. Thank you for today. If you believe and if you persevere you become the vessel through which the world witnesses magic."

Sidharth Malhotra ‘thanked god’ for the double celebration on Diwali eve and team India’s victory. He shared a picture of Virat Ko

Calling Virat Kohli a boss, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Virat thanking god from the ground. Along with the post, he wrote, “What. A. Boss. @virat.kohli you absolute beauty .. #India #t20 #worldcup #masterclass #batting #nevergiveup."

R Madhavan praised Virat Kohli and tweeted, “And THATS HOW ITS DONE … @imVkohli you are the man broooo.."

RRR director SS Rajamouli hailed the ace cricketer by calling him ‘King’, he tweeted, “K I N G K O H L I !!!! TAKE A BOW !!!!!"

Documenting the experience of watching team India win, Preity Zinta penned a note on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “OMG ! This game tonight Had my heart beating like crazy. What a fantastic win by the boys in blue Wow @imVkohli. Love your spirit & Wow to the entire team Happy Diwali to all the smiling faces out there ❤️ #INDvsPAK2022 #WorldCup2022 #HappyDiwali #ting."

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and wished him for the win in a unique manner. He wrote, “Virat tum ko saat khoon maaf , thank you so much . Jeetay raho ."

Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his illustrious career. The former India captain remained unbeaten on 82 runs to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thrilling contest. Kohli took his time when India lost early wickets, he rebuild the innings alongside Hardik Pandya with a 113-run partnership. Pandya struggled to score big shots but he did push Kohli to unleash the best version of him. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over to keep India alive, Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the last over. He claimed two wickets but completely lost control on a couple of deliveries with no ball and a wide. Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs to seal the game for India.

