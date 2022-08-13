Independence Day 2022: Top 10 Patriotic Movies to Watch With Family and Friends This I-Day

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 2022: Cinema is the reflection of our society and today’s filmmaking landscape has evolved a lot, to suit the tastes of a constantly evolving audience. Films help to talk about the issues in our society through creative expression, and they also talk about historic moments that we don’t have complete knowledge about; thereby highlighting the importance of such events and raising awareness about them. Films like these tell stories that inspire us and make us contemplate about life. Below are some movies to watch on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Advertisement

This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film tops our list, because of the enactment of young college students, played by Aamir Khan, Kunaal Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi among others, about India’s freedom fighters touches us deeply and moves us to tears every time we watch the movie.

ALSO READ: Did You Know These 5 Countries Share Their I-Day With India On August 15?

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

The revolt of 1857, helmed by Ketan Mehta is fittingly depicted in this historical biographical drama, making us realise the cost at which we’ve got freedom and the high stakes the soldiers fought for. The character of Mangal Pandey was brought to life on the screen by Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

Chittagong (2012)

Advertisement

Based on a true story, the movie explores the life events of a 14-year-old boy Jhunku the backdrop of a turbulent period that East Bengal was going through in the 1930s, and his quest to find out where he truly belongs. It bagged director Debabrata Pain, a National Film award.

ALSO READ: Freedom Movements by Mahatma Gandhi That Led to Independent India

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

Advertisement

Written and directed by the legendary Shyam Benegal, the movie throws light on the life of the freedom fighter who fought for India’s independence from behind the scenes, by making diplomatic ties with Japan and Germany, and arranging for an army to fight the British. The role of Netaji was played by Sachin Khedekar.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial tells about the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivram Hari Rajguru to win back India’s independence from the British rule. It has compelling music from A.R. Rahman. Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, and D. Santosh were in the lead roles.

Border (1997)

The evergreen classic from J.P. Dutta is an adaptation of the 1971 Battle of Longewala. The film has received innumerable awards in various categories and is famous for some iconic dialogues and scenes, referred to even today. The ensemble cast consists of Sunny Deol, Puneet Issar, Suniel Shetty, Sudesh Berry, Jackie Shroff among others.

Sardar Udham (2021)

Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed and well-received biographical drama on the life of Sardar Udham Singh revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The titular role is played by Vicky Kaushal.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

Another patriotic film by J.P. Dutta talks about the Indian Army’s victory in the Kargil War of 1999. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles among others.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Debutant Aditya Dhar’s rendition of the 2016 retaliation to the Uri attack was well documented. The actors in pivotal roles are Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, and Paresh Rawal.

Sardar (1994)

In honour of the Iron Man of India, this Ketan Mehta biography was screened jointly by the Indian Directorate of Film Festivals and the Ministry of Defence, on the 70th Indian Independence Day in 2016. The titular role is played by Paresh Rawal.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here