India Bags Three Oscar Nominations; Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Plans After Pathaan's Release Tomorrow

In a proud moment for us, India bagged three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. SS Rajamouli’s film RRR’s song Naatu Naatu got nominated in the Original Song category along with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Besdies Naatu Naatu, All That Breathes bagged a nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film and The Elephant Whisperers got nominated for Best Documentary Short Film.

Read More: Oscars 2023: RRR’s Naatu Naatu Nominated For Best Original Song, Jr NTR Reacts

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. The actress was banned from the microblogging site in May 2021. The first post she made after her ban was lifted was an update of her upcoming film Emergency. “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂" she wrote, followed by a BTS video of the Emergency, which she is directing in and starring.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Ban Lifted After Almost 20 Months, Check Out Her First Post

The moment every Shah Rukh Khan fan has been waiting for is almost here. Tomorrow, January 25, we will witness King Khan’s return to the big screen after four long years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. While the entire SRK fandom knows what they are doing tomorrow, what plans does the man himself have? Well, Shah Rukh answered that during an #ASKSRK session, he held recently. During the session, one user asked, “@iamsrk #AskSRK kal aap movie dekhenge ya box office record dekhenge 😄😄"

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Plans After Pathaan’s Release Tomorrow, Says ‘Sirf Apne Bacchon…’

Advertisement

Ever since the release of its First instalment in 2013, Fukrey has always garnered immense love from the masses and has just gone on to achieve great heights with its succeeding parts which made it one of the franchises that have been made by the people. While the franchise has made its place among the youngsters especially, Delhi connect that the film carried has always been the soul of the film that has garnered immense love from the masses.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma’s Fukrey 3 to Release on September 7, Fans Ask ‘Where is Ali Fazal’

Advertisement

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it. While fans are eager to see Shah Rukh return on the big screen, it has now been confirmed information that several cinemas, which shut down due to COVID-19, are reopening for Pathaan given the unprecedented buzz and hype that the film is carrying.

Also Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Film Revives 25 Cinema Halls That Shut Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Read all the Latest Movies News here