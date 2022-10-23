Ind vs Pak: Anushka Proud Of Virat Kohli’s T20 Knock, Says Vamika Watched Her Dance, Scream ‘Wildly’

Anushka Sharma is celebrating Virat Kohli’s impressive performance during India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Sharing pictures of Virat from the match, Anushka said their daughter Vamika watched the actress scream and dance after India beat Pakistan.

“You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!" she wrote.

Advertisement

“So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ⭐️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

Also read: Ind vs Pak: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajinikanth Fever Takes Over T20 Worldcup Match, Fans Do The Lungi Dance

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Virat Kohli scored an impressive 82 run score, helping India chase the 160 run target with each. The cricketer, in his post-match interview, credited Hardik Pandya for constantly encouraging and assuring him from the other side. The cricketer also said that this is one of his best T20 innings in his career.

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently busy with the filming of Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in Bengal. The actress has been spotted shooting different scenes in different parts of the state. She was recently spotted wearing the Indian team jersey and shooting a scene at Kolkata’s famous Eden Gardens stadium. The film is set to release on Netflix directly.

Read all the Latest Movies News here