Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Natasa 'Proud' As Hardik Pandya's Epic Performance Lifts Team India to Victory

Hardik Pandya gave a glimpse of his epic all-round show as India won a nail-biting match against Pakistan by 5 wickets in Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday. Hardik’s wife, model Natasa Stankovic, couldn’t contain her excitement and shared a series of glimpses of Hardik’s shining moments from the match that took place at Dubai International Stadium.

Natasa took to her Instagram stories to shower love and praise on her talented husband. In one story, Natasa wrote: “You are my star." While in another story, she wrote she was proud of Hardik. This was a special win for Indians, who saw the Men in Blue getting crushed at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20I World Cup the previous year. And, Pandya was hailed a hero for his incredible efforts both with the bat and the ball.

Most recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic made the internet go aww with their gorgeous pics from their vacation diaries. The much-in-love couple enjoyed some time together with their son Agastya Pandya in Greece.

Natasha took to Instagram to share an endearing family picture. The photo showed them sharing a sweet and candid moment. The super-stylish family even made a fashion statement. They opted for matching floral-printed outfits in yellow colour.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic exchanged rings in January 2020 and tied the knot in May the same year. The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 31 in 2020.

