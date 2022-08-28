India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Vijay Deverakonda Bonds With Irfan Pathan, Turns Present At Match; See Pics

The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, as part of the Asia Cup 2022, kicked off in style on Sunday. The T20 match, which is taking place in Dubai, had Pakistan batting first while India attempt to restrict the neighbours to a small total. While all eyes are on the winner, the match had a filmy touch courtesy of Vijay Deverakonda.

The actor travelled to Dubai and doubled as a presenter before the match was in play. Vijay Derakonda was joined by Irfan Pathan and Wasim Akram on the field as they spoke about the match. Vijay was also seen opening up about his dream of batting against Wasim.

Via Amar Ujala, Vijay told Wasim, “I used to think that someday you will bowl for me and I will hit your ball fast. I was in awe of Wasim and Waqar Younis’ bowling. His 20 overs used to be heavy on the opposition team." Speaking about Virat Kohli’s 100th match, Vijay added, “When I just came on the field, the way people were cheering on Virat Kohli, I did not understand where I exist. Meaning I used to consider myself a superstar, but Virat is the real superstar. I am excited to see him play the 100th T20."

Besides this, a picture of Vijay and Irfan in a bus has also surfaced online. Vijay participated in the Asia Cup as part of his new film Liger’s promotions.

Meanwhile, Liger received mixed reviews on social media. While some people are calling it a ‘blockbuster’, other argue that it is a ‘pan India disaster’. A large section of the audience is also appreciating the first half of the film, calling it ‘entertaining’. However, the same people have also argued that the film gets a little less interesting after the interval.

Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda plays a kickboxer with a stutter. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

