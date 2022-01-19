Indian Adaptation of Modern Love to Star Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pratik Gandhi; Shoot Began in 2021: Report

Following the immense success and popularity of the Amazon Prime Video series Modern Love, the OTT platform is reportedly working on its Indian adaptation. According to Mid-Day, noted directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, Anjali Menon, Shonali Bose and Dhruv Sehgal will be helming the project. The show will apparently be set in the gullies of India.

The publication quoted their source as saying, “The anthology series, over its two seasons, has explored love in all its complicated and beautiful forms. The Indian adaptation will be in a similar vein, telling everyday stories about relationships, tugging at your heartstrings with their honesty and simplicity. The stories have been developed by the six directors with their team of writers, and then vetted by Amazon’s writers’ room. Much like the original format, each of the actors will be fronting a segment in the anthology."

Modern Love has an ensemble cast of actors including Anne Hathaway, Game of Thrones fame Kit Harrington, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Tobias Menezies and Andrew Scott among others.

The report also suggests that Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Pratik Gandhi have been finalised till now and have shot for their segments as well.

“The filmmakers began shooting their segments in November. The show will move into post-production by next month as the platform hopes to release it sometime later in the year," the source further told the publication.

Meanwhile, the second season of Modern Love was released on August 13 last year.

